Comparison of Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks Corporation 9 0.99 N/A 0.02 600.62 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.29 N/A 0.39 2.45

Table 1 demonstrates Cambium Networks Corporation and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambium Networks Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Cambium Networks Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4%

Liquidity

Cambium Networks Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cambium Networks Corporation and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambium Networks Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 33.53% and an $13.38 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambium Networks Corporation and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75% and 5.4% respectively. About 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation was less bearish than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Cambium Networks Corporation beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.