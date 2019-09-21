Comparison of Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) compete with each other in the Farm Products sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calyxt Inc. 12 357.55 N/A -0.97 0.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 27 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Calyxt Inc. and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calyxt Inc. 0.00% -31.9% -25.6% Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

Calyxt Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Calyxt Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Calyxt Inc. and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.5% and 65.9%. 1.7% are Calyxt Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calyxt Inc. 0.22% -27.54% -39.6% -27.7% -44.24% -10.33% Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 18.15% 11.51% 3.02% -3.84% -25.2% 7.29%

For the past year Calyxt Inc. has -10.33% weaker performance while Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has 7.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Calyxt Inc.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. The Company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as strawberries, plantains, and mangos. The company also provides prepared food products comprising prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, other beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.