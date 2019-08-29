Comparison of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

We are contrasting Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.60 N/A 0.97 5.07 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.29 N/A 0.02 37.10

In table 1 we can see Callon Petroleum Company and Tengasco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tengasco Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum Company. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Callon Petroleum Company is currently more affordable than Tengasco Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Callon Petroleum Company and Tengasco Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.4 beta means Callon Petroleum Company’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Tengasco Inc.’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Callon Petroleum Company. Its rival Tengasco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.2 respectively. Tengasco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Callon Petroleum Company and Tengasco Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50 Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Callon Petroleum Company’s average price target is $9.5, while its potential upside is 125.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares and 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares. Callon Petroleum Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Tengasco Inc.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats Tengasco Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.