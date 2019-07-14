Comparison of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)

We are comparing Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.54 N/A 0.97 8.34 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.64 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Callon Petroleum Company and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Callon Petroleum Company and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Callon Petroleum Company and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 1 6 2.86 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Callon Petroleum Company has a consensus price target of $10.57, and a 65.16% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Sundance Energy Australia Limited is $6, which is potential 252.94% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Sundance Energy Australia Limited is looking more favorable than Callon Petroleum Company, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Callon Petroleum Company and Sundance Energy Australia Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.05% respectively. Callon Petroleum Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company has stronger performance than Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.