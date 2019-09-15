Comparison of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 6 1.71 N/A 0.97 5.07 Suncor Energy Inc. 31 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Suncor Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Callon Petroleum Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Callon Petroleum Company and Suncor Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2%

Risk & Volatility

Callon Petroleum Company is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Suncor Energy Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Callon Petroleum Company is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Suncor Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Suncor Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Ratings

Callon Petroleum Company and Suncor Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 1 2.33 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 84.70% for Callon Petroleum Company with average price target of $8.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company has -24.19% weaker performance while Suncor Energy Inc. has 2.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats Callon Petroleum Company on 10 of the 11 factors.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.