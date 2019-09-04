Comparison of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Both Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.43 N/A 0.97 5.07 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.47 N/A 0.64 18.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Callon Petroleum Company and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Callon Petroleum Company. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Callon Petroleum Company’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Callon Petroleum Company and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Callon Petroleum Company is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Callon Petroleum Company has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Callon Petroleum Company and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 131.48% for Callon Petroleum Company with consensus target price of $8.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Callon Petroleum Company and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.9%. About 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats Callon Petroleum Company.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.