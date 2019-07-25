Comparison of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.97 N/A 0.97 8.34 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 0.28 N/A 0.53 4.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Callon Petroleum Company and Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Callon Petroleum Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Callon Petroleum Company has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has beta of 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Callon Petroleum Company has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Callon Petroleum Company and Chesapeake Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 3 2.38

Callon Petroleum Company has a 112.68% upside potential and an average target price of $10.57. Meanwhile, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average target price is $3.17, while its potential upside is 87.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Callon Petroleum Company looks more robust than Chesapeake Energy Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.3% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Callon Petroleum Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81% Chesapeake Energy Corporation -13.49% -18.57% 0.4% -31.13% -30.56% 19.05%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats on 12 of the 11 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.