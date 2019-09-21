Comparison of Calix Inc. (CALX) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

This is a contrast between Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.81 N/A -0.32 0.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Calix Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Calix Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.7 beta indicates that Calix Inc. is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Calix Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 77.2 and its Quick Ratio is 77.2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Calix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Calix Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 97.1%. 3.1% are Calix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Calix Inc. was more bearish than Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.