Comparison of Calix Inc. (CALX) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 6 10.57 41.29M -0.32 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.00 3.82M 9.86 1.30

In table 1 we can see Calix Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Calix Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 679,111,842.11% -13.3% -6.3% Aviat Networks Inc. 27,883,211.68% 9.5% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Calix Inc.’s 0.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Aviat Networks Inc. on the other hand, has 0.81 beta which makes it 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calix Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Aviat Networks Inc. has 1.5 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aviat Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Calix Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 57.1%. 3.1% are Calix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Aviat Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year Calix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aviat Networks Inc.

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc. beats Calix Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.