Comparison of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.15 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 48.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.