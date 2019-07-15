Comparison of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.80 N/A -1.48 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1580.82 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Risk and Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.18. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 5.5% respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.31%. Comparatively, 8.7% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.