Comparison of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

We are contrasting Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.27 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. Its rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Calithera Biosciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 61.49% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 45.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.