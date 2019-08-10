Comparison of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 81 703.09 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.84 beta means Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 12.2 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $81.33, with potential downside of -13.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.