Comparison of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.63 N/A -1.72 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.16 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.84 shows that Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 78.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.2% and 0% respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.