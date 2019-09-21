Comparison of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

This is a contrast between Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.20 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. Its rival Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.