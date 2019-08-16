Comparison of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.22 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Dynavax Technologies Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 590.54% and its consensus target price is $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.