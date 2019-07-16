Comparison of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 10.00 N/A -1.48 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.74 N/A -0.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. Its rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.31%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

Summary

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.