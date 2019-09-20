Comparison of California Resources Corporation (CRC) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 18 0.12 N/A 5.24 2.92 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.51 N/A 0.46 4.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for California Resources Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust. SandRidge Permian Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to California Resources Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. California Resources Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 4.4 beta indicates that California Resources Corporation is 340.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SandRidge Permian Trust’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for California Resources Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$26.33 is California Resources Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 135.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

California Resources Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 3.3%. About 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.16% are SandRidge Permian Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year California Resources Corporation has -10.15% weaker performance while SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.