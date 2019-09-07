Comparison of California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

We are comparing California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 19 0.16 N/A 5.24 2.92 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.74 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 highlights California Resources Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to California Resources Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. California Resources Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us California Resources Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

California Resources Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 340.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.4 beta. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

California Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

California Resources Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80

California Resources Corporation has a 161.21% upside potential and an average target price of $26.33. On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 22.71% and its consensus target price is $34.8. The information presented earlier suggests that California Resources Corporation looks more robust than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

California Resources Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 37.9%. 2.5% are California Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year California Resources Corporation has -10.15% weaker performance while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 22.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats California Resources Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.