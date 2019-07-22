Comparison of California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 21 0.22 N/A 5.24 3.84 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.44 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9%

Volatility & Risk

California Resources Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 360.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 4.6 beta. Comstock Resources Inc.’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

California Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Comstock Resources Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for California Resources Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.5 is California Resources Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 88.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.3% of California Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are California Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Comstock Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -1.13% -26.89% 3.17% -27.2% -43.35% 18.25% Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15%

For the past year California Resources Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Comstock Resources Inc.

Summary

California Resources Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Comstock Resources Inc.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.