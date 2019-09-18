Comparison of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

We will be contrasting the differences between CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 12 1.05 N/A 0.03 338.18 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Table 1 demonstrates CalAmp Corp. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Loral Space & Communications Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CalAmp Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CalAmp Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Loral Space & Communications Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Volatility and Risk

CalAmp Corp. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Loral Space & Communications Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CalAmp Corp. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 77.2 while its Quick Ratio is 77.2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CalAmp Corp. and Loral Space & Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 0 2.67 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of CalAmp Corp. is $15, with potential upside of 34.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of CalAmp Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CalAmp Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 0.81% are Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. was more bearish than Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.