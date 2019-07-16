Comparison of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

This is a contrast between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 9.06 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vericel Corporation’s 2.82 beta is the reason why it is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Vericel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, with potential upside of 309.84%. Vericel Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 20.33% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.3% of Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.