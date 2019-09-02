Comparison of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.66 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pulmatrix Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $12.25, while its potential upside is 428.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.