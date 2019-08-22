Comparison of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

We are comparing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Analyst Ratings

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 412.55% for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 10.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.