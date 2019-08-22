Comparison of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

We are comparing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
Analyst Ratings
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 412.55% for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $12.25.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 10.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
