Comparison of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

We are comparing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $12.25, and a 318.09% upside potential. Competitively Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 107.37%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.