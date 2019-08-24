Comparison of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 26.60 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and has 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.25, and a 419.07% upside potential. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 300.00% and its average price target is $12. The results provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.