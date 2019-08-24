Comparison of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|26.60
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Liquidity
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and has 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.25, and a 419.07% upside potential. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 300.00% and its average price target is $12. The results provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Aptinyx Inc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
