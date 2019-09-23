Comparison of Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) and Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) and Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesarstone Ltd. 15 0.97 N/A 0.65 21.51 Summit Materials Inc. 18 1.17 N/A 0.32 57.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Caesarstone Ltd. and Summit Materials Inc. Summit Materials Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Caesarstone Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Caesarstone Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Summit Materials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Caesarstone Ltd. and Summit Materials Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5% Summit Materials Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Caesarstone Ltd. has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Summit Materials Inc.’s beta is 2.22 which is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Caesarstone Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Summit Materials Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Caesarstone Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Summit Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Caesarstone Ltd. and Summit Materials Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Summit Materials Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 19.87% for Caesarstone Ltd. with consensus target price of $19. Competitively the consensus target price of Summit Materials Inc. is $20, which is potential -9.95% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Caesarstone Ltd. appears more favorable than Summit Materials Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Caesarstone Ltd. and Summit Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42% and 34.89% respectively. Caesarstone Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 48.76%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.7% of Summit Materials Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61% Summit Materials Inc. -3.25% -2.23% 5.92% 21.88% -25.85% 48.71%

For the past year Caesarstone Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Summit Materials Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Caesarstone Ltd. beats Summit Materials Inc.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.