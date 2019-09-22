Comparison of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Both Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 68 8.18 N/A 1.50 49.14 Shopify Inc. 288 27.73 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Shopify Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Shopify Inc. are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. Shopify Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Shopify Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65

The upside potential is 3.77% for Cadence Design Systems Inc. with average price target of $68.5. Competitively the average price target of Shopify Inc. is $336, which is potential 5.39% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Shopify Inc. looks more robust than Cadence Design Systems Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.9% of Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Shopify Inc.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats Cadence Design Systems Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.