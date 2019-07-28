Comparison of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Both Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation 20 3.70 N/A 1.96 10.80 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 56 4.93 N/A 4.78 11.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cadence Bancorporation and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 1 1 2.50 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cadence Bancorporation is $24.33, with potential upside of 43.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cadence Bancorporation and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 83.9% respectively. About 1.4% of Cadence Bancorporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Bancorporation -4.57% 4.3% 5.5% -4.26% -27.95% 25.8% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. -4.01% 0.02% -2.49% 4.26% -14.91% 20.43%

For the past year Cadence Bancorporation has stronger performance than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. beats Cadence Bancorporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.