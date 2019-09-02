Comparison of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 3.00 N/A 1.60 12.01 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.62 N/A 0.55 9.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Permian Basin Royalty Trust. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715%

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. From a competition point of view, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 56.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was more bearish than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.