Comparison of Cable One Inc. (CABO) and Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

We are contrasting Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) and Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One Inc. 1,131 6.46 N/A 28.46 42.75 Ooma Inc. 13 1.70 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cable One Inc. and Ooma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9% Ooma Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -20.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cable One Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Competitively, Ooma Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Cable One Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Ooma Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Cable One Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ooma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cable One Inc. and Ooma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ooma Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cable One Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.27% and an $1364 consensus target price. Competitively Ooma Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 34.29%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ooma Inc. is looking more favorable than Cable One Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cable One Inc. and Ooma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 71.5% respectively. 1% are Cable One Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8% of Ooma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37% Ooma Inc. 6.45% 23.04% 2.44% -14.05% -16.74% -6.12%

For the past year Cable One Inc. has 48.37% stronger performance while Ooma Inc. has -6.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Cable One Inc. beats Ooma Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the userÂ’s high-speed Internet connection. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home. In addition, the company provides Ooma HD2 handset, a wireless handset that supports various enhanced Ooma features; Ooma Linx, a remote phone jack that allows the user to connect a phone, fax machine, and alarm panel; Ooma Safety Phone, a wireless hands-free speakerphone that can be worn as a pendant; and Ooma Wireless + Bluetooth adapter that adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability to Ooma Telo. It offers its products through direct sales, retailers, and online, as well as through distributors and reseller partnership channels. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.