Comparison of Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) and First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)

Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) and First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp Inc. 19 2.63 N/A 1.24 15.39 First Merchants Corporation 37 4.13 N/A 3.26 12.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Byline Bancorp Inc. and First Merchants Corporation. First Merchants Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Byline Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) and First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.8% First Merchants Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Byline Bancorp Inc. and First Merchants Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Merchants Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, First Merchants Corporation’s potential upside is 23.53% and its average price target is $43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.2% of Byline Bancorp Inc. shares and 75.3% of First Merchants Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Byline Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, First Merchants Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71% First Merchants Corporation 1.83% 3.68% 9.44% 6.34% -17.5% 15%

For the past year Byline Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Merchants Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors First Merchants Corporation beats Byline Bancorp Inc.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.