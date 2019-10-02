Comparison of Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Both Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp Inc. 18 1.16 22.96M 1.24 15.39 First Internet Bancorp 21 0.00 8.67M 2.12 9.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Byline Bancorp Inc. and First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Byline Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than First Internet Bancorp.

Table 2 provides us Byline Bancorp Inc. and First Internet Bancorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp Inc. 129,864,253.39% 6.4% 0.8% First Internet Bancorp 42,189,781.02% 7.6% 0.6%

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Byline Bancorp Inc. and First Internet Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 First Internet Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Byline Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 24.29%.

The shares of both Byline Bancorp Inc. and First Internet Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 71.8% respectively. Byline Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of First Internet Bancorp’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71% First Internet Bancorp -1.13% 0.05% -4.31% 6.57% -32.76% 3.13%

For the past year Byline Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than First Internet Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Inc. beats First Internet Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.