Comparison of BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies Inc. 50 3.02 N/A 1.98 27.28 Triumph Group Inc. 21 0.36 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BWX Technologies Inc. and Triumph Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BWX Technologies Inc. and Triumph Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies Inc. 0.00% 66.5% 12.2% Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 97.9% -9.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.05 beta indicates that BWX Technologies Inc. is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Triumph Group Inc. has a 2.72 beta which is 172.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BWX Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Triumph Group Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. BWX Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Triumph Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BWX Technologies Inc. and Triumph Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Triumph Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

BWX Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $54.75, while its potential downside is -3.64%. On the other hand, Triumph Group Inc.’s potential upside is 49.89% and its average target price is $35. Based on the results delivered earlier, Triumph Group Inc. is looking more favorable than BWX Technologies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BWX Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Triumph Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BWX Technologies Inc. 0.96% 4.32% 6.33% 17.35% -15.94% 41.01% Triumph Group Inc. 7.35% 5.58% 6.04% 39.17% 19.36% 110.7%

For the past year BWX Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Triumph Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors BWX Technologies Inc. beats Triumph Group Inc.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.