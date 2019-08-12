Comparison of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource Inc. 15 0.31 N/A 1.87 9.20 Masco Corporation 38 1.36 N/A 2.29 17.77

In table 1 we can see Builders FirstSource Inc. and Masco Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Masco Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Builders FirstSource Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Masco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Builders FirstSource Inc. and Masco Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.1% 6.9% Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13%

Risk and Volatility

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s current beta is 2.02 and it happens to be 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Masco Corporation has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Masco Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Builders FirstSource Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Masco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Builders FirstSource Inc. and Masco Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Masco Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential downside is -10.67%. On the other hand, Masco Corporation’s potential upside is 19.59% and its average price target is $46.83. Based on the results shown earlier, Masco Corporation is looking more favorable than Builders FirstSource Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of Masco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Builders FirstSource Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Masco Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Builders FirstSource Inc. -0.29% 1.3% 19.72% 32.36% -1.77% 57.47% Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43%

For the past year Builders FirstSource Inc. was more bullish than Masco Corporation.

Summary

Masco Corporation beats Builders FirstSource Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.