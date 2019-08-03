Comparison of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource Inc. 15 0.29 N/A 1.87 9.20 Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 7 0.87 N/A -2.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.1% 6.9% Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Builders FirstSource Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Builders FirstSource Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Builders FirstSource Inc. and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Builders FirstSource Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, and a -15.21% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Builders FirstSource Inc. and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 33% respectively. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Builders FirstSource Inc. -0.29% 1.3% 19.72% 32.36% -1.77% 57.47% Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79%

For the past year Builders FirstSource Inc. had bullish trend while Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Builders FirstSource Inc. beats Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.