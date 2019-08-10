Comparison of Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners L.P. 37 1.65 N/A -0.60 0.00 PBF Logistics LP 21 4.00 N/A 1.61 13.55

Table 1 demonstrates Buckeye Partners L.P. and PBF Logistics LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Buckeye Partners L.P. and PBF Logistics LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -2.2% -1% PBF Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Buckeye Partners L.P. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, PBF Logistics LP is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Buckeye Partners L.P. Its rival PBF Logistics LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. PBF Logistics LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Buckeye Partners L.P. and PBF Logistics LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 1 2.20 PBF Logistics LP 0 1 1 2.50

Buckeye Partners L.P.’s consensus price target is $39.4, while its potential downside is -3.60%. On the other hand, PBF Logistics LP’s potential upside is 22.61% and its consensus price target is $25. Based on the data delivered earlier, PBF Logistics LP is looking more favorable than Buckeye Partners L.P., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.2% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares and 25% of PBF Logistics LP shares. Buckeye Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of PBF Logistics LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95% PBF Logistics LP -0.05% 4.55% 2.73% -0.55% 3.22% 8.61%

For the past year Buckeye Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than PBF Logistics LP.

Summary

PBF Logistics LP beats Buckeye Partners L.P. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.