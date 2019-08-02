Comparison of BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -1.11 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation. Its rival StoneCo Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BSQUARE Corporation and StoneCo Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of StoneCo Ltd. is $33, which is potential -6.12% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance while StoneCo Ltd. has 89.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.