Comparison of BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -1.11 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.34 N/A 1.16 37.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BSQUARE Corporation and Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.83 shows that BSQUARE Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Progress Software Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. BSQUARE Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

BSQUARE Corporation and Progress Software Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Progress Software Corporation’s potential upside is 26.61% and its average target price is $49.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares and 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Progress Software Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance while Progress Software Corporation has 21.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.