Comparison of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 38 3.26 N/A 2.88 12.89 The Community Financial Corporation 31 3.21 N/A 2.73 11.91

Table 1 demonstrates Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and The Community Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Community Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Community Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and The Community Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4% The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Community Financial Corporation’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.32 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and The Community Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 33.3%. About 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of The Community Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79% The Community Financial Corporation 1.18% -3.04% 7.01% 9.16% -5.22% 11.25%

For the past year Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was less bullish than The Community Financial Corporation.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation beats The Community Financial Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.