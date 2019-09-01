Comparison of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Both Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 37 3.15 N/A 2.88 12.89 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.81 N/A 2.85 12.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and BankUnited Inc. BankUnited Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, BankUnited Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares and 99.3% of BankUnited Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s shares. Competitively, BankUnited Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79% BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93%

For the past year Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was less bullish than BankUnited Inc.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors BankUnited Inc.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.