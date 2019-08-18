Comparison of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.16 N/A 1.07 13.85 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 3.35 N/A 2.49 13.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 9.9% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. In other hand, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats Brookline Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.