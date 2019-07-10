Comparison of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 134 1.55 N/A 13.10 10.86

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Ameriprise Financial Inc. has an average price target of $154, with potential upside of 2.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.28% and 87.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.