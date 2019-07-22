Comparison of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) and Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

We are contrasting Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) and Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 19 7.09 N/A 26.12 0.76 Alexander’s Inc. 367 8.20 N/A 11.81 32.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alexander’s Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Alexander’s Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Alexander’s Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 91.1% 19% Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Alexander’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 34.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.72% of Alexander’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property REIT Inc. -0.95% -5.77% -0.45% 3.37% 0% 23.66% Alexander’s Inc. 1.86% 1.24% 4.51% 22.17% 0.27% 27.69%

For the past year Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexander’s Inc.

Summary

Alexander’s Inc. beats Brookfield Property REIT Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.