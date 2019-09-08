Comparison of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) and The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG)

Both Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) and The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) compete on a level playing field in the Property Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.79 N/A 1.89 13.60 The InterGroup Corporation 31 0.93 N/A 1.49 20.21

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and The InterGroup Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The InterGroup Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brookfield Property Partners L.P. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and The InterGroup Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.2% 4.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and The InterGroup Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.31% and 10.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of The InterGroup Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26% The InterGroup Corporation -2.43% -1.84% -4.44% -8.79% 24.9% -6.46%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P. had bullish trend while The InterGroup Corporation had bearish trend.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.