Comparison of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.59
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|1
|0
|2
|2.67
Competitively the average target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, which is potential 4.86% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
