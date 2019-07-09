Comparison of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.59 N/A 2.45 5.76

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, which is potential 4.86% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.