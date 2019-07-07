Comparison of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.31 N/A 0.63 23.50

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 27.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.