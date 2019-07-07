Comparison of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|4.31
|N/A
|0.63
|23.50
Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.3%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 27.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|-4.73%
|0.34%
|-1.01%
|-6.61%
|-15.97%
|18.47%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than TCG BDC Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
