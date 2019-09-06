Comparison of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

As Asset Management businesses, Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.38
|N/A
|0.63
|22.18
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 16.12% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.59%
|3.24%
|5.1%
|9.79%
|11.18%
|12.52%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.