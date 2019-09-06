Comparison of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

As Asset Management businesses, Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.38 N/A 0.63 22.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 16.12% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.