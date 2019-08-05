Comparison of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

This is a contrast between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.66 N/A 0.54 27.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 15.51% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.