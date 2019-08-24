Comparison of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) and The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

As Long-Term Care Facilities companies, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) and The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living Inc. 7 0.44 N/A -0.58 0.00 The Ensign Group Inc. 53 1.24 N/A 1.76 34.28

Table 1 demonstrates Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and The Ensign Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and The Ensign Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -1.7% The Ensign Group Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.62 beta indicates that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Ensign Group Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, The Ensign Group Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Ensign Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and The Ensign Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Ensign Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of The Ensign Group Inc. is $56, which is potential 10.83% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.5% of The Ensign Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of The Ensign Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookdale Senior Living Inc. -0.76% 4.28% 26.26% -5.58% -17.39% 16.27% The Ensign Group Inc. 2.14% 5.7% 18.44% 41.79% 69.65% 55.35%

For the past year Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Ensign Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors The Ensign Group Inc. beats Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs Â– Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens. The Assisted Living segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities, and freestanding single story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity frail and elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The CCRCs – Rental segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health. The Brookdale Ancillary Services segment provides outpatient therapy, home health, and hospice services, as well as well as education and wellness programs to residents of its communities, as well as to other senior living communities. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 129 retirement center communities with 24,339 units; 851 assisted living communities with 58,477 units; and 75 CCRCs with 20,558 units, as well as owned or leased 902 communities with 77,284 units and provided management services with respect to 153 communities with 26,090 units for third parties or unconsolidated ventures. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.